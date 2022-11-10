Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Jubilee Party lawmakers have threatened to dump Azimio One Kenya Alliance after the Senate delists Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the legislators led by nominated MP Sabina Chege termed the move as political deceit and conmanship.

The lawmakers blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for engaging in political conmanship as the move negates the coalition agreement signed by the affiliate parties within the coalition.

Chege indicated that as the Minority Wing, they had three slots in the PSC which were to be shared among ODM, Wiper Party, and Jubilee Party.

“We the leadership of Jubilee party in Parliament are saddened by this show of impunity and urge all MPs across the political divide to carry the amendment by the Senate and urge the Speakers of both houses of Parliament to suspend the consideration of approval of nominees until the matter has been resolved,” Chege stated.

Chege was flanked by Eldas MP Adan Keynan who said Raila’s ODM-sponsored amendments to withdraw Dullo’s name which he said is against the rules of engagements within the coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.