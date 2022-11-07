Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to ensure guns are silenced and Ethiopians will co-exist peacefully.

Speaking on Monday at Moran Centre Uhuru said that together with other arbitrators leading the African Union-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am certain that after this process we will be working together for the betterment of Ethiopia and the African region,” Uhuru said.

“After this process, all will join in our struggle to make Africa a better place and to end and silence the guns permanently so that we can focus on the well-being of our people,” Uhuru added.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo who is also a facilitator attended the meeting.

Kenya has played a key role in the truce inked by the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, on Thursday, for a permanent cessation of hostilities

Uhuru has been part of the three arbitrators leading the AU-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Pretoria, South Africa, which began on October 25.

