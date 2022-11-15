Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Democratic Republic of Congo citizens not to allow foreigners to divide them.

In an interview with one of the radios in DRC, Uhuru who is leading the talks between the DRC government and the rebels urged citizens to maintain their solidarity or see their wealth eroded by war propaganda.

He also pleaded with them to learn to live together despite their differences and work together to find peaceful resolutions to their conflicts.

“No matter your ethnic background or where you were born, this land is your home. Others will attempt to drive a wedge between you, not because they love you but because they stand to gain something by doing so, “Uhuru said.

The son of Jomo also said as a retired President, he will not use guns but he will use his God-given gift to ensure DRC residents live peacefully.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.