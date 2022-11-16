Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently in Goma town in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where is leading a peace mission between Congolese forces and M23 rebels.

Uhuru, a mediator for the seven-nation East African Community (EAC), arrived in Goma on Tuesday after visiting Kinshasa for talks with senior government and United Nations top leaders.

“There is nothing that can be gained through the barrel of a gun,” Uhuru told Goma residents who were keen on listening to him.

In a video that has since gone viral, Uhuru is seen listening to Goma residents as they told him how they are suffering at the hands of rebels.

“You can’t sit back and say you are negotiating while there is misery and a humanitarian crisis,” Uhuru told the DRC government.

Here is the video of an emotional Uhuru listening to Goma residents narrating that they haven’t eaten or slept for several days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST