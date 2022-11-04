Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deep State are reportedly in panic.

This is after President William Ruto ordered Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen to audit Mombasa Port to unearth graft and State capture by the former regime.

This was revealed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the official opening of the Mombasa International Agricultural Show at Mkomani, Mombasa.

According to Gachagua, Ruto’s administration will conduct an extensive audit of the affairs of the Port of Mombasa to bring the real culprits of State capture to book.

He noted that the audit was aimed at establishing if something else from the port was stolen by the previous administration, whom he referred to as ‘lords of impunity.’

“We almost lost this port. During the last days of the previous regime, some people wanted to hand over the port. President Ruto has instructed CS Kipchumba Murkomen to do an audit of the port of Mombasa to establish what else has been stolen by the lords of impunity to restore the port to the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

At the same time, the DP reiterated the government’s commitment to fully restore the operations of the port to the people of Mombasa, warning private individuals against any attempts to grab the port.

“This port is not available to be given to private individuals. It is a national resource for all Kenyans,” he said.

