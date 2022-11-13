Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 13, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has revealed that Azimio One Kenya Alliance is working on a complex plan of removing President William Ruto from power.

Speaking on Sunday, Junet said Azimio’s leadership under former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta is burning the midnight oil crafting the plan of sending Ruto to Sugoi before his five-year term ends.

Junet said for the last two months, Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have been in power, millions of Kenyans have continued to suffer and Azimio’s leadership will not wait for Ruto to finish his 5-year term.

“It is a plan like no other which will eventually remove Ruto from the leadership of this country,” Junet said but refused to divulge more details.

Uhuru and Raila are said to be meeting secretly to plan how to rescue Kenyans from Ruto’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST