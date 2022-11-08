Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – The Europa League play off draw for 2022/23 has been revealed.

Premiership club, Manchester United, will face Spanish giants, Barcelona, while Juventus will play French side Nantes, with Ajax set to take on Union Berlin of Germany.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, will take on Salzburg, with six-time champions Sevilla set to face PSV.

See full draw below.

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs FC Nantes

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayern Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Salzburg vs Roma