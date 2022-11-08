Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – The Europa League play off draw for 2022/23 has been revealed.
Premiership club, Manchester United, will face Spanish giants, Barcelona, while Juventus will play French side Nantes, with Ajax set to take on Union Berlin of Germany.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, will take on Salzburg, with six-time champions Sevilla set to face PSV.
See full draw below.
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs FC Nantes
Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayern Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV
Salzburg vs Roma
