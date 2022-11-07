Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – The organizers of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the World, have released the last-16 draw for the tournament.

Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi will be hoping to help his side Paris Saint-Germain defeat Bayern Munich in the knockout stage to advance to the next stage.

Current champions, Real Madrid will take on Liverpool. It will be a rematch of last season’s final where the Spanish club won 1-0 in Paris.

The first leg will be played on Feb. 15, 2023 with return legs to be played on March 7, 2023.

See the full draw below.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich