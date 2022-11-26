Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 26, 2022 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has said he will offer free lunch to all students in his constituency sitting the National exams.

Speaking on Saturday, Keiyo South Member of Parliament, Gideon Kimaiyo said he will use his own money to ensure all students eat lunch while sitting for their final exams.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams will kick off on Monday, November 28.

The first term MP said it is wrong for learners to sit for exams on empty stomachs.

“I pledge to offer free lunch to all our candidates in Grade 6 and class 8,” The MP said

In addition, this program will benefit public primary schools in Soy North and Soy South Wards and Ketigoi, Chepsinende and Kiptengwer Primary School.

“I have gone through school and know the implications of an empty stomach on performance. Hunger is a form of torture and I want my constituents to be stable during this examination season,” Kimaiyo said.

About 3000 candidates are sitting for the national examinations in Keiyo South.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.