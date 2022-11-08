Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – An uber driver has been left heartbroken after his girlfriend of three years, got hitched to another man.

Twitter user @cassy_collins who shared the story said she was in the uber driver’s ride when he began to cry.

Upon inquiry, he informed her that his girlfriend who he dropped off at a park on a Tuesday, got married to another man on Saturday.

Posting the story online, she wrote;

”My Uber driver started crying this afternoon on the trip because his babe of 3 years that he dropped at the car park on Tuesday got married to someone else on Saturday. You people need to stop destroying others like this, it’s too wicked abeg.”