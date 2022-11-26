Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Two married men were arrested with a woman’s severed head in Nigeria.

Peter Ochigbo, 42, married to Rebecca Iche, and Samuel Bachu, 35, a married father-of-five, were arrested this week by police in that country.

When questioned, Peter Ochigbo said he was set up by his friend named Peter Etuma.

Ochigbo claims Etuma was the one who took him to Abuja and also provided the human head.

He said Etuma called him to meet him somewhere and he did, not knowing Etuma had called the police, and when the police arrived they arrested him with the human head.

When asked where the said Etuma got the head from, Ochigbo feigned ignorance.

UPDATE: 2 Men In Desperate Quest For Money And Power Caught With Human Head In ABUJA.



Two Benue men by name, Peter Ochigbo and Samuel Achu of Otukpo LGA of Benue State, were caught with human head in ABUJA by the Police. pic.twitter.com/PW5foAkvkc — ABUJA FACTS (@Abuja_Facts) November 25, 2022