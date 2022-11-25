Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to reveal how they got to know that her father has a second family.

@WhyUfikelate who revealed that her family members had always suspected that their father had a second family, said they discovered when he died, that they are the second family.

She tweeted;

For the longest time we suspected my Dad had a second family,when he died we discovered that we were the second family