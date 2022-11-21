Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 21, 2022 – Kanye West is back on Twitter after his account was locked following a series of antisemitic posts.

On November 20, Sunday night, Ye posted a tweet to see if his account was working. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he wrote.

It comes after West vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper has repeatedly denied that his comments were racist, including saying that he doesn’t believe in the term “anti-semitism” because it’s “not factual”. However, he later offered some sort of apology in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying: “I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’… I feel like I caused hurt and confusion”.