Monday, November 7, 2022 – Twitter has suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating the company’s new owner, Elon Musk.

The American comedian and actress, 62, changed her profile name to Musk to mimic the Twitter owner after which she flaunted her account’s new look by urging users to #VoteBlue and check out Twitter competitor, Mastodon.

“After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. (They’re also sexy females, btw.) #VoteBlueToProtectWomen,” Griffin tweeted.

The suspension came after Musk indicated he was taking his “Chief Tweet” role seriously as he addressed fake accounts just weeks after officially acquiring Twitter for $44 billion.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” he wrote Sunday night.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Musk is launching an $8 monthly subscription service where any Twitter user may be able to easily attain a blue checkmark symbol.