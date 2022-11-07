Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Twitter is reportedly reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return to work, after laying off roughly half the company’s 7,500 employees on Friday November 4, following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition.

According to a report by Bloomberg, some of those being asked to return were laid off by mistake. They were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Twitter eliminated close to 3,700 jobs via email last Friday. Many employees learned their positions had been terminated after their access to company systems, like Slack and email, were abruptly cut off.

On Friday evening, Musk tweeted: ‘unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.’

‘Everyone exited was offered 3 months severance, which is 50% more than legally required,’ he wrote.

The company still has about 3,700 employees. Those remaining are being pushed by Musk to work quickly to develop and implement new features.