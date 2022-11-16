Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – President William Ruto today held a meeting with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders where he urged them to support the nomination of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s son to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Parliament will tomorrow vote on Kenya’s EALA nominees

The President, who spoke on Wednesday at State House during a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting urged his brigade to give Raila and Kalonzo ‘enough rope to hang themselves’

“For our brothers let’s give them enough rope to hang themselves,” Ruto said.

Put simply, President Ruto asked his troops to support the preferred candidates of the two opposition leaders.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidates to the EALA include former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, former Nandi Women Representative, Zipporah Kering, former nominated MP David Ole Sankok, former URP Secretary General Fred Muteti and former nominated senator Falhada Dekow Iman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.