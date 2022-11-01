Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – English TV personality, Lauren Goodger has sold everything she owned with her ex Charles Drury after he got arrested again.

A source told The Sun that Lauren who suffered a devastating loss of her newborn daughter Larose earlier this year, has made the decision for a fresh start.

The source said;

“Lauren has sold everything.

“Selling all her stuff from the house she lived in with Charles has been therapy in itself.”

Builder Charles, 25, was arrested over alleged comments he made to the former Towie star.

He was already on bail for allegedly assaulting Lauren in August, and is said to have made the remarks at two hospitals this month.