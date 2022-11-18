Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 18 November 2022 – Former Tusker Project Fame contestant Peter Msechu is a proud owner of a multi-million mansion.

Msechu took to social media and flaunted the palatial mansion which he built after saving for 13 years.

The singer revealed that his wife compelled him to save half of his salary for more than a decade to aid in the construction of the dream home.

He started saving in 2009.

Msechu said it was not easy disclosing every single source of his income to his wife.

“Tulifanya maamuzi ambayo yalikuwa hayavumiliki wala kuwezekana kwani tulipitia magumu na yasiyoelezeka tulipokubaliana kuanza kusave asilimia 50 ya kila pesa nitakayoingiza kwenye kazi yeyote ile ili tuweze kujenga.

“Haikuwa rahisi kwani kuna muda ilifika niligombana sana na Mama lolo kwani alikuwa akitaka kujua kila hela ninayopata na alidai na kuhakikisha ile asilimia 50 tuliyokubaliana inatengwa na haitumiki kwa vyovyote vile,” he wrote.

Below are photos of the singer’s multi-million home.

