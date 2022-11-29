Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – The perennial border conflict between Kenya and Uganda will be a thing of the past.

This is after Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai committed to ending the conflict once and for all between the neighboring countries.

Lomorukai assured residents of Turkana West that the County Government has stepped up efforts to end conflict and bring long-lasting peace among communities living along the Kenya-Uganda border.

“We have agreed with national security personnel from both countries, and in our discussion with the Prime Minister of Uganda, have committed to hold engagements to cement a long-lasting peace at our borders,” said the Governor.

Speaking at Kakuma during a Sunday service and Mavuno Day at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Kakuma, Governor Lomorukai commended Uganda under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni for keeping their word by facilitating the return of 461 cattle stolen from the Turkana community.

The County boss was accompanied by County Executive for Infrastructure, Transport and Public Works Patrick Losike.

Also present were a host of elected and nominated MCAs led by Deputy Majority Leader and Kaaleng/Kaikor MCA Abdifatah Kapua.

