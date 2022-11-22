Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A section of farmers from the Rift Valley region has expressed their frustration after President William Ruto’s government imported 10,000 tonnes of maize.

The shipment of maize arrived at the Mombasa Port on Monday even without a Gazette Notice authorizing the importation of maize.

Speaking on Tuesday, farmers stated that they were shocked that Ruto’s government can import maize while they are harvesting.

The farmers also claimed that the curses will likely befall Ruto and his government for betraying them yet they had promised to harmonise prices of maize once they were elected into office in August.

Kenya Ports Authority on Monday stated that more than 37 vessels carrying Maize are expected to dock at the Mombasa port in the coming days.

It is not clear whether the ships will be carrying Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) maize which has been authorized by President William Ruto’s administration.

