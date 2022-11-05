Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 05 November 2022 – A young man who carried his bride on a motorcycle on their wedding day has been praised on social media.

In an interesting video circulating on TikTok, the man was spotted on the bike with his wife and the chief bridesmaid.

Social media users have praised the couple for not showing off but trying to be happy with what they have.

It is not yet known if the man is a boda-boda rider or if he and his wife just decided to ride a bike on their big day.

Watch the video.

