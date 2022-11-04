Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Trouble is brewing in Azimio after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM tried to shortchange President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee over the appointments to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) contrary to the coalition agreement.

This is after he tried to replace jailed Sirisia MP John Waluke who had been nominated by the Jubilee party to the position with Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, the leader of the minority, Opiyo Wandayi, indicated that the faction had nominated MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) to the powerful positions.

Notably missing from the list was Jubilee’s nominee and Sirisia MP John Waluke.

“I am pleased to confirm that the minority party nominees from the National Assembly to the PSC are Mishi Mboko and Patrick Makau,” read the letter in part.

According to sources, Waluke was set to be replaced with Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni of the ODM party.

However, in another letter addressed to Wetangula, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, maintained that Waluke was nominated for the PSC position.

His sentiments came a day after he visited the MP at Kamiti Maximum Prison, where he handed over the nomination certificate to the lawmaker.

Reports alleged that Jubilee was adamant about Waluke’s nomination as ODM already had two seats in PSC, chaired by the National Assembly speaker.

Additionally, other parties in the Raila-Uhuru-led coalition also lamented about the distribution of committee positions in the House.

In particular, Eldas MP Adan Keynan and his Pokot South counterpart, David Pkosing of the Kenya Union Party are battling for a seat in the Public Investment Committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.