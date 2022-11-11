Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has urged Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, to stop meddling in the looming Bungoma senate by-election.

The Bungoma senate seat fell vacant after Wetangula was appointed as the Speaker of the lower house.

Wetangula, who had won the seat on the Ford Kenya party ticket, is supporting his party candidate and Khalwale, who was elected on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, is supporting the ‘wheelbarrow party’ candidate.

Addressing the press on Friday, Khalwale urged Wetangula to stop meddling in the Bungoma senate race and revealed how the UDA party helped Wetangula to become the speaker of the National Assembly.

“Wetangula should stop meddling in the Bungoma County senatorial race because it is the UDA party that helped him win the Speaker’s seat,” Khalwale said.

President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, has appointed Khalwale to lead UDA campaigns in the Bungoma senatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.