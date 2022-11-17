Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC will not and will never fold up to join President William Ruto’s UDA.

This was revealed by the newly appointed ANC Leader Issa Timamy, who is also the Lamu Governor.

In a statement, Timamy denied there being plans to kill ANC with the hope of joining Ruto’s UDA.

According to the ANC Party Leader, the future of the party is very bright and speculations that it might cease to exist are untrue.

“We are aware of how our party fared in the last general election. We have set our eyes on the ball, ready to take stock and forge ahead. ANC is here to stay,” Timamy said.

This comes even as there are rumours that Mudavadi is marshaling his troops in readiness for the 2027 elections.

He is already meeting governors from the Western Kenya region; meetings that experts have said are geared towards solidifying his political bedrock ahead of 2027.

Whether he vies against his boss, William Ruto, is a question of wait-and-see.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.