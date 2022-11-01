Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has demanded the immediate release of Sirisia MP John Waluke who was jailed for 67 years for stealing Sh297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Last month, the High Court upheld the 67-year jail term imposed on Waluke by the Anti-Corruption Court two years ago or pay a fine of a whopping Sh1 billion.

However, speaking during the burial ceremony of the mother of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa yesterday, Raila urged President William Ruto to release Waluke with immediate effect or else things will never be the same again.

He faulted the Judiciary for slapping Waluke 67 years in jail saying the sentence was unfair.

He said the charges facing Waluke were civil and did not call for punitive punishment hence the legislator should be granted bail.

“Sirisia MP John Waluke’s case was more of a civil matter because he had claimed some payment and was paid. Instead of telling him to return the money paid irregularly you sentence him to 67 years in jail. Is it fair?” Raila posed.

Raila was surprised by the action of the public prosecutor’s office to dismiss the cases facing Ruto’s cronies while those of the Opposition wing were given harsh sentences.

“We are seeing some people who were facing murder charges being freed. Some have active murder cases but they have been allowed to serve in the Cabinet. They are also saying the other one who was facing KSh 12 billion graft case is innocent but on the other hand, our people are being punished,” Raila said.

Waluke was accused alongside the mother of former Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu for defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) KSh 297 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.