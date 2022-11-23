Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Television host and comedian, Trevor Noah, shied away from commenting on his rumored relationship with singer Dua Lipa, when asked about it in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 38-year-old soon-to-be former “Daily Show” host leaned back in his chair and laughed when asked about the “latest headlines” with 27-year-old Lipa.

“It’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are,” Noah said, admitting that he’s not the biggest fan of having his love life in the tabloids.

The comedian also recalled how he was once photographed hugging a “mystery woman” who ended up being his friend’s wife over the summer, following his split from Minka Kelly.

Noah added;

“The family calls the husband, like, ‘Oh my God, Trevor’s having an affair with your wife.

“And my friend’s like, ‘I’m in the picture, too,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, that’s not what the tabloids say.’”

Both Noah and Lipa have kept quiet on their new romance after they were spotted on a date night at Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village in September.

Prior to Lipa, Noah dated Minka Kelly, 42, but they split in May after dating since 2020.

Lipa has been single since calling it quits with Anwar Hadid in December 2021 after more than two years of dating.