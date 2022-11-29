Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – A video of a lady and her friends attacking her boyfriend’s side chic is currently making the rounds on social media.

The aggrieved girlfriend who spoke in pidgin English said that the alleged side chic told the boyfriend to leave her.

She and her friends pounced on the said side chic, hitting and slapping her.

It is not yet known if the victim reported the matter to the relevant authorities.

Watch the trending video below