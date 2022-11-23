Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Jimmie Kajim, a Kenyan man, has shared a photo of him adjusting his wife’s shoe and advised men to treat their wives same way they did while wooing them.

The radio presenter gave the advice in an Instagram post on Monday, November 21, 2022.

“Treat her like you’re still trying to win her, and that’s how you’ll never lose her,” he wrote.

