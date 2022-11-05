Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has termed the KQ pilots’ strike a “sabotage” of the economy and unwarranted.

The CS, who spoke Saturday after touring the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to assess the impact of the strike, said the strike was timed to test President William Ruto’s administration.

“The strike is unwarranted,” Murkomen said.

The CS insisted that the strike is illegal because of the existence of a court order, but said the decision on how to deal with that would be a management issue of KQ.

“The government is willing to listen to the issues they are raising but let us do that within the law by first stopping the strike and coming to the negotiating table,” he said.

“We can’t work illegally…you can’t raise issues about the company and at the same time you don’t want to follow the law.”

The CS said he had gone through the various terminals and observed that the KQ management was doing everything possible to address the plight of passengers.

“KQ is doing everything possible to assist those connecting to other destinations,” Murkomen said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.