Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has said President William Ruto’s government is making tremendous progress in lowering the high cost of living.

Speaking on Sunday, Kuria listed commodities whose prices have dropped since Ruto took office on September 13th this year.

Kuria said the reduction in prices of those goods is an indicator that there is progress in the country.

“Over the last 3 days Maize has dropped from Sh5,600 to Sh4,900 per bag, a drop of 11.5% 2,” Kuria tweeted.

He added that the price of sugar has also gone down from Sh7,200 to Sh5,800 today per 50Kg bag, a decrease of 18%.

“Edible Oil from Sh340 to Sh280 per kg, a decrease of 22%. We are heading somewhere,” he added.

In October, Ruto urged Kenyans to give him only a year to deal with the rising unga prices.

