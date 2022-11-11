Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have called it quits after two years of dating.

The 21-year-old social media personality and the TikTok figure, also 21, previously split up during an episode of The D’Amelio Show, but they later got back together.

Beck’s reps recently spoke to The New York Times and revealed that they were no longer seeing each other.

“We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” Beck’s reps told the New York Times earlier this week, adding that the former couple hopes to “remain close friends” despite their breakup.

The news comes following months of speculation that the pair went their separate ways after Beck didn’t attend D’Amelio’s 21st birthday party in Las Vegas.

Around the same time, eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple stopped posting together on TikTok, which D’Amelio explained was an effort to salvage their “complicated” relationship.

“We are together, but keeping it offline,” the influencer told Entertainment Tonight back in September. “Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if we’re even happy.”

She continued, “Going from seeing each other every day in quarantine and being so busy and having schedules that we can’t align together with is very hard and very difficult,” adding, “I just hope people give us grace.”

D’Amelio and Beck were first connected in 2020, and she previously dated his fellow Sway House member Griffin Johnson. The pair admitted their feelings for one another in August 2020 and they began officially dating the following month.