Thursday, 24 November 2022 – TikTok sensation and social media influencer Azziad Nasenya graduated from Kenya Institute of Mass Communication with a Diploma in broadcast journalism.

She took to her Insta stories and shared the good news with her fans.

She also thanked God for the achievement.

“Yeeh, I am grateful to God, we did it na tunazidi,” she wrote.

Azziad said she made a lot of sacrifices while studying.

She would reportedly wake up at 4 am every day.

The famous dancer said education promotes critical thinking and gives satisfaction.

“Education promotes critical thinking, and that gives me satisfaction. If it weren’t for God and commitment, burning that midnight oil, I wouldn’t be here. I used to wake up at 4 am every day. It was a struggle,” she wrote.

Azziad became an internet sensation in 2020 after participating in the Utawezana challenge.

She has been an inspiration to many after balancing her schoolwork and career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.