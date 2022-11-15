Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – A man is counting losses after thugs broke into his lavish apartment when his family was away and stole items of unknown value.

He shared a video showing how the thugs ransacked his house looking for valuables and left it in a mess.

They went around the house searching for valuables during the daring daylight robbery incident that happened in Mombasa near Links Plaza.

The ruthless thugs even had time to eat and drink tea in the house.

They found some precious ornaments in the master bedroom and made away with them.

According to the victim, he suspects the guard who mans the apartment collaborated with the thugs.

The incident comes as insecurity escalates across the country.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.