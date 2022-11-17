Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Police in Homa Bay are on high alert after daring thugs raided a police station in the county at night yesterday and went away with six guns.

The thugs are said to have accessed the Kipasi Patrol base office through the window and broke the steel box that had the weapons.

Homa Bay County commander Samson Kine said they stole six rifles; three AK47 rifles and three G3 rifles.

However, they dropped two weapons on the way and escaped with the rest. Police have already launched the operation and are pursuing culprits with the hope of bringing them to justice and recovering the stolen guns.

“We are still pursuing the issue to know how and why it happened that way as part of efforts to get the thieves,” he told the press.

It is believed that the thieves raided the station when the officers were away. Six officers are deployed at the station.

He asked members of the public to volunteer information that could help in the arrest of those involved.

This comes amid soaring crime across the country with President William Ruto and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki talking tough in Nairobi.

They have deployed GSU and RDU to tackle crime in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.