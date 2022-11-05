Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 05 November 2022 – A suspected online serial con man has been exposed for defrauding several Kenyans.

The cunning man lures his victims through Jiji – a popular online market that provides buyers and sellers with an avenue to meet and exchange goods and services.

His trick is simple – find a person selling a high-end second-hand phone and then call him or her expressing interest in the advertised phone.

Ken Ngubiah was called by the suspect on Friday 28th October 2022 after he advertised his Samsung Note 9 on Jiji.

They met at Yaya Centre to seal the deal.

After the meeting, the suspect told the seller to give him the phone so that he can test it.

The seller did not suspect anything fishy since the suspect left him his iPhone as an assurance.

He started suspecting that something was amiss when the alleged serial conman took long to return.

Upon checking the iPhone that he had left, he found out that it was fake.

He reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station.

After the victim posted CCTV images of the smartly dressed con man, several other people also confessed that they have been conned by the same suspect using the same trick.

The suspect is always smartly dressed and talks big’.

He particularly targets those selling high-end phones on Jiji.

This is how he was exposed on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.