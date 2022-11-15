Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – This little-known lady has caused a commotion on social media after she was pictured at Loft Lounge – a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

She proudly flaunted her big ‘Nyash’ which makes some of the well-known socialites look like a joke.

Her photos have since gone viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.