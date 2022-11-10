Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 10 November 2022 – Police are pursuing a middle-aged lady who reportedly drugged a man and robbed him of cash.
The suspect is alleged to have accessed the victim’s phone and stolen Ksh 45,600 before disappearing
The incident comes at a time when crime has escalated in different parts of the city.
The notorious ‘mchele ladies’ are reportedly back in business and men are urged to be vigilant.
Below is a photo of the suspected mchele lady.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
