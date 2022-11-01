Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he wants to have a meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga face to face.

Speaking on Tuesday, Miguna, who returned to the country two weeks ago from five-year exile in Canada, said he wants to meet Raila so that he can retrieve the ‘certificate’ he conferred to him when he swore him as the ‘People’s President on January 30, 2018, at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

“I am looking for [Raila Odinga] so that I can RETRIEVE the Certificate of the People’s President I COMMISSIONED and CONFERRED on him at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018,” Miguna says.

The controversial lawyer says that he intends “to return that certificate to the Great People of Kenya’.

Miguna was deported in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as ‘People’s President’

The government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta accused him of treason and that is why he was deported to Toronto, Canada where he has a second home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.