Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed why he took a media break after the August 9th Presidential election.

Manyora was among political analysts who were campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who was sent to opposition gallows by President William Ruto who was the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer.

Speaking on Monday on his Youtube channel, Manyora who is also a University lecturer stated that he took a break to avoid being part of cheap talk witnessed after President William Ruto’s win.

“It was just a short break. I will be back. I have no wounds that am nursing I am a doctor. As a doctor, if a patient dies you look for another patient. You don’t start mourning, there was a lot of cheap talk and I get irritated by cheap talk,” Manyora said.

