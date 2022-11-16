Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Raila Odinga‘s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed why she didn’t sleep for one year prior to the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Citizen TV’s Newsnight Show on Tuesday, Winnie said she never slept because she was busy campaigning for her father who was annihilated by William Ruto during the hotly contested election.

Winnie was responding to allegations that she was among ODM’s top honchos who made Raila Odinga lose the election with a slim margin to Ruto.

She likewise chimed in on allegations purporting that she knowingly sabotaged Raila’s candidature by micromanaging the former premiere’s communication team into oblivion.

“This is my father and I don’t think anyone worked harder on that campaign than me except him. People were there for their own agendas; they were there to sabotage us and do all sorts of things but I prepared him (Raila) as best as I could for him to succeed,” she said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.