Monday, November 14, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has revealed what he will do in case President William Ruto extends his term beyond 10 years.

As per the 2010 Constitution, the President is supposed to serve for two five-year terms and then retire permanently.

However, there are plans by Ruto and his allies to extend his term beyond 10 years as proposed by Fafi Member of Parliament, Salah Yakub.

Speaking to Francis Gachuri on Inooro TV, Sunday Evening. Ichung’wah, who is also the Majority Leader in the National Assembly stated that not every motion Ruto will push in the Parliament will have support from him and the entire Kenya Kwanza team.

Ichung’wah said in case President William Ruto is planning to extend his presidential term limit, then he will not support it.

“Despite my friendship and good political relationship with President William Samoei Ruto, who is also my boss? I will not support everything he will say or even front. We have our decision to make as leaders,” Ichung’wah said

