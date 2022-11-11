Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Chief Justice Emeritus, Dr. Willy Mutunga has thanked President William Ruto’s government for allowing controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna back into the country after being in exile for five years.

Miguna was forcefully sent to exile in Canada in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

The General returned to the country on October 20th after being in exile for almost five years.

Commenting about his return, Mutunga begged Ruto’s government to ensure Miguna is compensated for unlawful deportation

“For his wounds to start healing ensure his compensation as ordered by the courts is paid forthwith so that he can have a home,” Mutunga said.

In 2018, the lawyer was charged with treason-related offenses, and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruit.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga did not hide his distaste for the executive’s dismissal of the courts after orders issued were ignored.

In past interviews, Dr. Miguna revealed that he was beaten, tortured, and drugged before being forcibly removed from Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.