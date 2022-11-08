Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Kakamega County Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has given his two cents on the ongoing debate of having the presidential term limit increased from two terms of 10 years to 4 terms of 20 years.

The idea which has sparked sharp reactions was initiated by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP Salah Yakub, MP for Fafi Constituency.

Boni Khalwale is among Kenyans who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

According to the UDA senator, what Salah Yakub said is just his right to freedom of speech but Khalwale believes it is not part of UDA’s agenda.

Khalwale has noted that the MP is wrong and grossly out of order for coming up with such an idea.

“Hon Salah Yakub, the new MP for Fafi Constituency. I don’t know him yet. Granted, he enjoys the freedom of speech. However, he must be reminded that @UDAKenya believes in the doctrine of Basic Structure & Essential Clauses in our Constitution. He is wrong & grossly out of order,” Khalwale wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.