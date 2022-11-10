Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over an auctioneer who was arrested over the violent eviction of a family in Westlands last Friday.

Zachary Baraza of Siuma Auctioneers, acting on orders from Lariak Properties Ltd, demolished a house that belonged to Mr. Shah, a Kenyan of British origin, and his wife, Avani, a Kenyan citizen.

Baraza was arrested on Thursday but he was released on a cash bail of Sh 200,000.

According to the Registrar of Companies, Lariak Properties Ltd is owned by Nathaniel Kipkemboi, Samuel Chepkwony, John Rotich, and Joel Kiplang’at.

Baraza was instructed by the four Kalenjin men to demolish the house.

A photo has emerged showing that Baraza has a deep connection with President William Ruto’s government and in fact, he is a close friend of the commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

Here is a photo of Baraza posing for a photo with the ‘big man”

