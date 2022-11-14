Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has revealed the mistake that former President Uhuru Kenyatta made that made it easy for President William Ruto to frogmarch Azimio One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto, 55, who was vying on a Kenya Kwanza Alliance party ticket whitewashed Raila Odinga who had the support of the deep state and Uhuru and his men.

Reacting to the defeat on Monday, Omari said Uhuru was to blame for the Raila loss because he didn’t perform his roles as he was supposed to.

Omari said Siaya County Governor, James Orengo is on the record saying that they tried to consult Uhuru but he was rarely available.

“Uhuru contributed to Raila Odinga’s defeat since he was not there when Azimio leaders needed him the most,” Omari said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.