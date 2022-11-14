Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – An African mum has got everyone on social media laughing after her son shared a screenshot of their conversation when he shared a photo of his new hairstyle with her.

Her son had recently made his hair and sent a photo of the hairdo to his mom.

In a typical ‘African mum style,’ she immediately denied him saying ”This is not my son”.

See the screenshot below.