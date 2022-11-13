Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 13, 2022 – South Kabuoch Member of County Assembly Ouma Ochieng has revealed how President William Ruto will become a one-term President in 2027.

Ruto is only two months in office but the majority of his supporters, especially from the Mt Kenya region, have already lost trust in him due to his lies and fake promises.

Speaking on Sunday, Ochieng said Ruto will be a one-term President if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta decide to endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the Presidential flag bearer in 2027.

Ochieng said if Uhuru and Raila endorse Kalonzo for the top seat and then he picks a running mate from Mt Kenya region, then Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will go home before 8 am on Election Day.

“If Raila and Uhuru endorse Kalonzo in 2027, and then he picks a running mate from Mount Kenya, it will be game over for Ruto and Rigathi,” Ochieng said

South Kabuoch ward is in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.