Thursday, 03 November 2022 – A lady who works in a Kinyozi in Nairobi has shared a video on TikTok busy at work.

She was gently massaging a client after he was done shaving.

Her skilled hands left the shirtless man begging for more.

You could tell that he was really enjoying it.

“Let your men not lie to you that they are still at work. This is where they pass through,” she captioned the video in Swahili.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.