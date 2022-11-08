Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan says three bullets were taken from his right leg from the shooting which injured him last week.

Khan survived the shooting at a political rally in Gujranwala on Thursday, November 3, an incident that his party has called an assassination attempt.

In an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson on Monday, November 7, Khan said, “They took out three bullets from my right leg. The left had some shrapnel which they’ve left inside.”

Khan said his bone has been damaged and that his leg is in a cast, adding that it will take four to six weeks for him to resume normal activity.

Khan said that he had information from within intelligence agencies that the shooting which injured him last week would take place.

When asked by Anderson on Monday what information he had been given on the incident, and by whom, Khan said:

“Remember, three and a half years I was in power. I have connections with intelligence agencies, the different agencies that operate. How did I get the information? From within the intelligence agencies. Why? Because most people are appalled by what is going on in this country.”

Last week, the Pakistani intelligence agency said it had communicated “about the threat” to Khan prior to the rally. “The organization had already sensitized the federal government about the threat to the former prime minister, who had communicated this to the Punjab provincial government,” Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) said in a statement.

The ISI also said that Khan’s security was under the authority of the provincial government of Punjab, which is led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Last Friday, Khan blamed establishment figures for a plot to kill him — a claim denied by governing and security officials.

“As the events unfolded, they are in that speech. How this would happen, how in the name of blasphemy a religious fanatic would kill me and they would blame it on him. All this is in my speech which I put on television — it’s on social media,” he said in reference to a speech he made on September 24, in which he said he outlined how the events of the shooting would transpire.