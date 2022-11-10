Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 10 November 2022 – Some cunning slay queens have been exposed online after they indulged in expensive liquor at a popular club in South Africa and disappeared without paying.

According to reports on Twitter, they imbibed alcohol worth R11000 (about Ksh 76,000) and then disappeared without clearing the bill.

A video shared on Twitter shows them holding bottles of expensive liquor while dancing the night away before they left the club without paying.

The matter has been reported to the police.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.